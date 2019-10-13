Andrew E. Moffat

PORTAGE, IN - Andrew E. Moffat, age 80, of Portage passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Andrew was a Captain, Navigator and Sr. Surveyor that retired from the National Cargo Bureau of Chicago. He was born May 21, 1939 in London to the late Andrew and Charlotte Moffat. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 55yrs., Janet Moffat; son, David Moffat and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Simon Moffat and his parents. Many thanks to the staff at Valparaiso Care and Rehab Center and to Dunes Hospice for the care they gave to Andrew.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN. Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.