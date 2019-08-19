Andrew Frankus

VALPARAISO, IN - Andrew Frankus, 84 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born in Lodz, Poland to the late Alfred and Stefanie (Mix) Frankus. Andrew immigrated to the United States, on his own, at the age of 18. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and became a an American citizen. Through his service and the G.I. bill, Andrew attended the State University of New York at Buffalo where he obtained a civil engineering degree. He subsequently earned a Master's Degree and was awarded a Ph.D. Andrew went on to enjoy a career teaching at a number of colleges, including Valparaiso University. He also worked for the Anderson Company in research and development. Andrew was a long time member of Liberty Bible Church, where he served on the elder board. Andrew had a wonderful sense of humor, was fearless, and loved God and his family above all.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Anne (Seivert) Frankus along with their three children; Joseph (Lisa) Frankus, Jennifer (Peter) Lawson, and Jeffrey (Laura) Frankus; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister, Annamarie (Dale) Lewis.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Liberty Bible Church 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, with a Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 21st at 11:00 AM at Liberty Bible Church. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu flowers, memorials are requested to Liberty Bible Church. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.