Andrew John Balkema

CRETE, IL/FORMERLY OF CEDAR LAKE, IN - Andrew passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Riley House (Hospice of the Calumet). He was born in the Netherlands on July 13, 1937 to Jan and Hilda Balkema and immigrated to the United States at age 12. Andrew is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marguerite (Vanderby) Balkema, In addition, he is survived by his children, Beverly (Larry) Musch, Robert (Patty) Balkema, Carlene (Howard) Jabaay, and Lavonne (Patrick) Ganzel; his grandchildren, Tyler (Jessica) Jabaay, Travis (Tiffani) Jabaay, Melissa Balkema, and Kyle Musch; one great grandson, Wyatt Andrew Jabaay; his siblings, John A. (deceased) and Janice Balkema, John H. and Lori Balkema, Henry J. and Linda Balkema, and Renald and Dorothy Schans.

A Celebration of Andrew's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bethel Church, 13620 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN. Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration. Visitation and a light lunch will follow the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Andy's request to Faith and Action, 25353 State Street, Unit D, Crete, IL 60417.

