Andrew Joseph Kapral

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
Andrew Joseph Kapral

HIGHLAND, IN - Andrew Joseph Kapral, age 78, of Highland, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Emily Kapral. He is survived by his sister Rosemary (Al) Bujtor; nephew Howard (Diana) Bujtor; nieces Carrie Fitch, Holly (Robert) Harris and Amanda (Latham) Cameron. He was beloved by his great-nephew, Mason, great-nieces Serena, Julia and Avery, cousins Julie Martini, Joanne Klemkowsky and Margaret Wenta.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 begining with prayers at 10:00 a.m at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN followed by a 10:30 a.m. mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland. Interment at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00–8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Andrew retired from St. Catherine Hospital after several years of service. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on July 15, 2019
