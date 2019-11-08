Andrew Lee Patterson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Andrew Lee Patterson, 78, passed away October 31, 2019 at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, IL.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beautiful devoted wife Barbara A. Patterson; four truly loving step-children Tanesha (Erik) Bailey, Derek Glasper, Jerett (Phon) Glasper, and Genae (Keith) Cooper; 13 adoring grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters Vivian Green, Sharon (Bill) Jackson, and Denise (Michael) Webb; one life-long sister-in-love Jeanette Carter; dear sister-in-law Brenda Edmond; brother-in-law Raymond Johnson and a host of admiring nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and dear friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating.