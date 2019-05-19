Andrew J. Medanich

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Andrew J. Medanich age 55 of Merrillville passed away on Monday May 13, 2019.

He is survived by his children Allyssa (Adam) Mullen, Amber (Fiance Brian Zarakas) Medanich and A.J. Medanich; grandchildren Amelia, Audrey, Hayden, Paislee, Noah, Sophie, Baby Girl Andy who's on the way and the love of his life Joan Zoppetti. He is also survived by his father Andrew (Cathy) Medanich; mother Claudia (Jim) McMannes; sister Deeja (Randy) Szelinski, and by his nephew James (Adriana) Szelinski.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday May 20, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Andrew was a Mail Carrier with Griffith Post Office for over 24 years, and a member of the Moose Lodge in Crown Point. He loved traveling with Joan and his family and he was always making sure everything was perfect and in its right place.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the in his memory.

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.