Andrew Ryan Biesen
Andrew Ryan Biesen

HIGHLAND, IN -

Andrew Ryan Biesen, age 28, of Highland, IN who was living in Chicago, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, and nephew. Andrew graduated from Highland High School in 2010. He is survived by his father Terry, mother Lee Ann (nee Mathis), brother Matthew, grandmother Carol Biesen, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Lucille Mathis and Chuck Biesen, Aunt Yvonne Biesen and Uncle Mike Mathis.

Andrew was a very loving, caring, generous, and kind young man. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Andrew touched the hearts of many people and will be greatly missed. We couldn't have asked for a more loving son and brother.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Memory Lane, Pastor Dave Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visit us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
