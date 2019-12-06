Andrew Sudicky Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Sudicky Jr..
Service Information
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-931-5762
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
7113 Columbia Ave.
Hammond, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
7113 Columbia Ave.
Hammond, IL
View Map
Obituary
Adrew Sudicky, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN -

Andrew Sudicky Jr., age 95, of Hammond, IN entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Andrew is survived by his son, Andy (Debbie); daughter, Mary Beth (Raymond) Bonior; and granddaughter, Stephanie (Joe) Furco. He was preceded in death by precious wife, Stephanie; daughter, Patricia Ruth; grandson, Nick Sudicky; and great granddaughter Amelia Rose Furco.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN from 2:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Stanley Dominik officiating. Andrew will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass and be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Andrew was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School and was a proud Veteran of the United States Airforce. Andrew retired after 34 years of service from NIPSCO, was an avid golfer and was dedicated to his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Calumet http://www.hospicecalumet.org

Published in The Times on Dec. 6, 2019
bullet World War II
