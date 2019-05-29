Andrew T. Charleston

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Andrew T. Charleston, age 28 of Cedar Lake, passed away on May 26, 2019. He graduated from Lowell HS, class of 2009 and worked as a carpenter for Gross and Sons Construction. Drew enjoyed boxing, traveling and comedy. He was a loving son, brother and grandson. Drew will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, John White; grandmother, Nancy Charleston. Drew is survived by his parents: Lori and Adam; grandfather, Roy; grandmother, Marie: Dad, Alex Garza; siblings: Spencer, Jordan, Ainsley and Sydney; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 2:00PM until the funeral service at 7:00PM. www.burnsfuneral.com