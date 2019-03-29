Andrew T. "Andy" Moric

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Andrew T. "Andy" Moric, age 87 of East Chicago, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He is survived by his nephew, Andrew F. Herrera; sisters, Maryroy and Bernadine; brother, Ben; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Moricz and Celia Surovak; brothers, Tony and John.

Private graveside services were held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Andrew retired from Inland Steel Company after 38 years of service and he was a Korean War U. S. Air Force Veteran. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 29, 2019
