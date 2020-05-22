Andrew W. Lakatos CROWN POINT, IN - Andrew W. Lakatos age 100 of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife, Helen (nee Begala) Lakatos. Loving father of Andrea Lakatos, of Valparaiso, IN, Lois (James) Morgan, of Cedar Lake, IN, and Dawn (late Stephen) Bohman, of Canoga, California. Cherished grandfather of Debra (Rich) McGuire, Darrin Feller, Andrew (Melissa) Morgan, William (Lori) Morgan, James (Andrea) Morgan, Stephanie (Ryan) Rickabaugh, and Brittannie Bohman and great grandfather of Brandon Lind, Peyton (Jon Becker) Lind, Hope Feller, Ethan James Riley, Jacob (Lauren) Feller, Adam Morgan, Nicole Morgan, Trisha Morgan, William Morgan, and Deacon Rickabaugh. Also surviving is sister, Karen Murzyn of Las Vegas, and many nieces and nephews. Andrew was preceded in death by his loving parents Alexander and Elizabeth Lakatos, Sr., brother Alexander Lakatos, Jr. and sister Isabella Lakatos and grandson Brian Feller. Due to the current COVID-19 virus situation, funeral services and burial will be private. Andrew will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Andrew was a proud WWII Army Veteran. He retired from BP Amoco after 43 years of dedicated service. He was Past Commander of American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City from 1962 to 1963. Andrew was a faithful volunteer over 3 decades at St. Margaret's Hospital. Andrew was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Andrew truly was loved by many and made a positive mark on everyone he touched. He will be truly missed. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Andrew's care. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on May 22, 2020.