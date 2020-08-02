Andrew "Andy" William Dobosz

GRIFFITH, IN – Andrew "Andy" William Dobosz, 60, of Griffith, went home to God on July 26, 2020. He was the loving and devoted son of Stanley and Bonnie Dobosz, born on April 2, 1960.

Andy is survived by his devoted parents, Stanley and Bonnie Dobosz; sister, Anajean (Dobosz) Lewis; brother, Michael (Kathy) Dobosz; nephew, Mark (Rachel) Lewis; niece, Lindsay Lewis; nephew, Michael (Marris) Dobosz; niece, Abbey Dobosz; great niece, Raegan Lewis; stepchildren: Melanie, Tamar, and Jared, and many cousins and friends. Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Anna Dobosz and William and Jean Brinkley; brother-in-law, Mark Lewis, Sr.; former spouse, Sharon Dobosz and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and pets.

Andy was a 1979 graduate of Griffith High School. He served for and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He was the owner and operator of Andy's Tree Service for over 30 years.

The life and times of Andy Dobosz are far too complex and nuanced for words to capture. His core being, his soul, was not meant for today's world. To a fault he was indisputably all heart. All he ever did was give, without any desire to receive. Andy would literally give the clothes off his back and his last nickel to anyone who asked or anyone in need. His focus was always the poor, the homeless and Veterans of the U.S. Military. He was a devoted son, a loving brother, a fun uncle, and a faithful friend.

Andy earned a living by climbing trees . . . there was no need for a bucket truck. Clients raved about his jaw dropping skills, charitable prices, and beautiful results for 30 years. However, the tree business was a distraction from the person Andy truly was. Andy was a master fisherman and a gifted artist. He would catch fish nobody could catch. He would draw, paint, and sculpt. As an artist, his creativity had no bounds . . . soapstone, metal, wood, paint, ink, and murals. Andy was a dreamer – his true gift to all of us was creating vibrant beauty out of nothing. His art is his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Legacy Foundation in his name, for his art.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life with family and friends will take place at a date, time, and location to be announced.

