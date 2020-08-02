1/1
Andrew William "Andy" Dobosz
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew "Andy" William Dobosz

GRIFFITH, IN – Andrew "Andy" William Dobosz, 60, of Griffith, went home to God on July 26, 2020. He was the loving and devoted son of Stanley and Bonnie Dobosz, born on April 2, 1960.

Andy is survived by his devoted parents, Stanley and Bonnie Dobosz; sister, Anajean (Dobosz) Lewis; brother, Michael (Kathy) Dobosz; nephew, Mark (Rachel) Lewis; niece, Lindsay Lewis; nephew, Michael (Marris) Dobosz; niece, Abbey Dobosz; great niece, Raegan Lewis; stepchildren: Melanie, Tamar, and Jared, and many cousins and friends. Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Anna Dobosz and William and Jean Brinkley; brother-in-law, Mark Lewis, Sr.; former spouse, Sharon Dobosz and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and pets.

Andy was a 1979 graduate of Griffith High School. He served for and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He was the owner and operator of Andy's Tree Service for over 30 years.

The life and times of Andy Dobosz are far too complex and nuanced for words to capture. His core being, his soul, was not meant for today's world. To a fault he was indisputably all heart. All he ever did was give, without any desire to receive. Andy would literally give the clothes off his back and his last nickel to anyone who asked or anyone in need. His focus was always the poor, the homeless and Veterans of the U.S. Military. He was a devoted son, a loving brother, a fun uncle, and a faithful friend.

Andy earned a living by climbing trees . . . there was no need for a bucket truck. Clients raved about his jaw dropping skills, charitable prices, and beautiful results for 30 years. However, the tree business was a distraction from the person Andy truly was. Andy was a master fisherman and a gifted artist. He would catch fish nobody could catch. He would draw, paint, and sculpt. As an artist, his creativity had no bounds . . . soapstone, metal, wood, paint, ink, and murals. Andy was a dreamer – his true gift to all of us was creating vibrant beauty out of nothing. His art is his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Legacy Foundation in his name, for his art.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life with family and friends will take place at a date, time, and location to be announced.

The family was assisted by WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 1, 2020
Andy, we were next door neighbors for almost 30 years-you were always there for me until I married John. Now, both John and my hearts are aching with grief . We will miss you dearly and remember you always. Thank you for all your kindness. We love you. Liz and John
Liz Breslin
Neighbor
August 1, 2020
As stated in his obituary, Andy was a good man with a good soul. I am glad I had the privilege of knowing him since 2007.

My Sincerest Sympathy to the Family of Andy Dobosz
Randy Harper
Friend
August 1, 2020
John Rios
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved