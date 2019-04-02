Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andriani Bozell.

Andriani Bozell

CROWN POINT, IN - Andriani Bozell, age 80, of Crown Point, passed away March 29, 2019. Andriani was an active member of Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed outdoor barbeques, going to the movies and dinner with family and friends. Andriani will be deeply missed.

Andriani is survived by her loving daughter, Veronica Bozell-Dykstra, husband, William Dykstra; grandson, Ryan Dykstra, wife Amy Dykstra; great grandson, Ryan Heatherly; adopted sons: Michael Wilkey, and Luis Rivera; loving family members in Greece; sister, brother, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Friends may visit with Andriani's family on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m, until the time of prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Breast Cancer Research. www.burnsfuneral.com.