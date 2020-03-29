Androniki Stavrinoudis

CROWN POINT - Androniki Stavrinoudis affectionately known as Niki, age 81 of Crown Point, passed away March 26, 2020. She was a retired chef and a member of SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Matrona Stassis (Leovari); siblings: Kosta Stassis, Dimitroula Stroumbouli, and Angeliki Kritouli. She is survived by son, Steve (Nancy) Stavrinoudis; daughter, Maria (Tony) Davis (Stavrinoudis); grandchildren, Ariana and Alaina Davis.

A private Funeral Service will take place at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Merrillville, IN 46410. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements.

