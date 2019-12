Andy Prieboy

Andy Prieboy passed away on December 6, 2019 at Munster Community Hospital. He was 89 years old, a native of the Indian Harbor. He graduated from Washington High School where he met Barbara Sersic, marrying her in 1954.

He is survived by his two brothers: Ed and Joe Prieboy, and his twin sons, Andy and Joseph.

You can view Andy Prieboy's entire obituary at https://www.hillsidefhcares.com/notices/Andrew-Prieboy