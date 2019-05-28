Angela "Angie" Lynn Bashia

CROWN POINT, IN - Angela "Angie" Lynn Bashia, age 51, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 after a long battle with a catastrophic motor neuron disease, SPG 11/ALS 5.

Angie is survived by her mother, Beverly Bashia; brother, Kyle (Laila) Bashia; sister, Amy Rocha; aunt, Janis (Jim) Peacock; two nieces; two nephews; one great niece; and one great aunt: Margret Kidd. She was preceded in death by her father: Ronald Bashia; and grandparents: Byron and Edith Swank, and Max and Violet Bashia.

Angie was born on July 17, 1967 in Richmond, IN to Ronald and Beverly Bashia. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile and her enduring strength in the face of adversity. Even when she lost her ability to speak, her smile would brighten a room.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial donations may be made in Angela's name for SPG11/ALS5 research and may be sent to Dr. Teepu Siddique at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 303 East Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60610 or the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation at www.sp-foundation.org

