Angela Marie Medved (nee Morgan)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Angela Marie Medved (nee Morgan), age 57, of Valparaiso passed away in the arms of her loved ones, on Friday, April 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, her husband, John "Jack" Medved and sons: Jonathan (fiancée Andrea Hurst) Medved and Trevor Medved (Sabrina Swart). She is survived by her brother, James A. (Sally) Morgan and sister-in-law, Pamela Morgan. Also, her mother-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Medved (nee Griffin), brothers-in-law, Keith (Mary Beth) Medved, Patrick (Becky) Medved, Mark (MaryAnn) Medved, Kevin (Susie) Medved and sister-in-law, Lynn Medved. Angela was preceded in her death by her parents, James M. Morgan and Antionette Morgan (nee Cefali), brothers, Lawrence "Fuzzy" Morgan, Robert A. Morgan and Richard Morgan as well as father-in-law Francis Joseph Medved, brother-in-law, Steven Medved and sister-in-law, Kathleen Morgan (nee Kissel). Angela had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins who she adored. Angela, fondly "Gigi," was born in Gary, IN and a graduate of Andrean High School. For Angela, life was family. She was a coach, a volunteer and a friend to so many. She had a passion for cooking, the Chicago Cubs, hosting gatherings especially pool parties and vacations to Clearwater Beach, FL. For all that knew Angela, they know she is one not soon to be forgotten.

Private funeral services have been entrusted to Burns Funeral Home in Crown Point. A celebration of Angela's life, for all that she knew, will be planned for a later date.