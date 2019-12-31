Angela Rachel Quiroz

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Angela Quiroz, age 44, of East Chicago entered into the gates of heaven on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She is survived by her parents: John (Maria) Quiroz and Juanita (Michael Randle) Quiroz; children: Alexis, Michael, Arianna Quiroz and Ariel Albritton; Grandchildren: Noah DeLeon, Isaiah, Michael and Isaac Quiroz; Sisters: Laura Quiroz, Alma Rosario, Delia Quiroz and Brittany (David) Rodriguez; brothers: John Jason (Kelly O'Keefe) and Jacob Quiroz; favorite Aunt Maria Garza and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by her two sisters: San Juanita and Sylvia Quiroz.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Northgate Church 2820 165th Street, Hammond Indiana, 46323 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Miranda officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary IN.

Angela will be remembered for her cooking, baking, singing and her love for arts and crafts, but most of all her wonderful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers memorials to her family would be appreciated. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.