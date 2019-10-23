Angeliki "Angie" Karakozis

CROWN POINT, IN - Angeliki "Angie" Karakozis, age 78, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born in Anavatos, Chios, Greece and was the oldest of her siblings. Angie immigrated to the United States in 1974.

Angie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was devoted to her family. She thoroughly enjoyed and had a passion for taking care of everyone she loved.

Angie is survived by her husband, John Karakozis; children: Mike (Olga) Karakozis, Mark Karakozis and Gini (John) Mojica; eight grandchildren: John and Angelo Karakozis, John, Nikolas and Christopher Karakozis and their mother Kay Kalogeras, Anjelica, Kaliopi, and Christian Mojica; two great-grandchildren: Blakely and Tristan Karakozis. She is also survived by her step-mother, Stamatia; brother, Stamatis; sisters: Kaliope, Efthimia, Amalia, and Maria; brother-in-law, Mark (Maggie) Karakozis; sisters-in-law: Katina Mamounas, Maria Karakozis, and Paraskevi Karakozis; godson, Michael Karakozis; and many nieces and nephews.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents: Eugenia and Marko Fotinos; in-laws: Mihail and Kaliope Karakozis; brothers-in-law: Panteli Tsilimos, Panteli Mamounas, George Karakozis, and Kosta Karakozis; sister-in-law, Paraskevi Tsilimos; and nephew, Michael Mamounas.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00–8:00 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ss. Constantine & Helen or Hospice of the Calumet Area.Sign Angie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.