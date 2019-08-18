Angeline "Angie" I. Kinney

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Angeline "Angie" I. Kinney, age 88, of Schererville, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1930 to Louis H. and Helen George in Gary, IN. Angie graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1948. She attended and graduated from Ward Belmont College in 1950 and Indiana University Bloomington in 1952.

Angie enjoyed philanthropic work. She was a past president of Tri Kappa, Gamma Theta Chapter. She volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point and served on the board of the Crown Point library. Before raising her children, Angie taught 4th grade at Edison Elementary School in Gary.

Angie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Martin H. Kinney; three children: Helen (Chris) Sibley of Placerville, CA., Katherine (James) O'Connor of Hebron, IN, and Martin (Lesley) Kinney of Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Benjamin Sibley and Emily Stewart, Caitlin O'Connor and Carly Dobin; great granddaughter, Emma Shea Dobin.

A private service will be held by the family. Memorials in her name may be made to the Crown Point Community Foundation. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements.

