Angeline Race

HOBART, IN - Loving, beautiful mother, Angeline (Albano) Race of Hobart, passed away Friday January 3, 2020. Angeline was born January 10, 1945 to Dominic and Theresa (Italia) Albano. She was a long time North West Indiana resident. Angeline had a penchant for her decorating skills, her sense of humor, a good Yahtzee game, crab legs at the casino boats, a nice long gossiping session on the phone, but most of all spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Theresa Albano; her sisters, Katie, Theresa, Netta, Jennie and Rosie; her husband, Frank L. Race, Jr.; son-in-law, Daniel Canzoneri; and grandson, Vincent Canzoneri.

She is survived by her daughters, Deneen (David) Hipwell, Tina (Mike) Wolski and Justynne Canzoneri; Grandchildren, Michael, Alec, Haley and Madison; sister, Pauline; and brothers, Tommy and Dominic, Jr.

She will be deeply missed, never forgotten and loved forever.

Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge, Road Hobart, IN 46342. A memorial service will follow immediately at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. www.reesfuneralhome.com