Angeline Race (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Ma you will be in my heart always. I love you so very much...."
    - Deneen Hipwell
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Sue Ziaya
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Anthony Vasile
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Scott Franks
  • "Dear Auntie Dolly, you are loved and missed so much. You..."
    - Paula Stephenson
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angeline Race

HOBART, IN - Loving, beautiful mother, Angeline (Albano) Race of Hobart, passed away Friday January 3, 2020. Angeline was born January 10, 1945 to Dominic and Theresa (Italia) Albano. She was a long time North West Indiana resident. Angeline had a penchant for her decorating skills, her sense of humor, a good Yahtzee game, crab legs at the casino boats, a nice long gossiping session on the phone, but most of all spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Theresa Albano; her sisters, Katie, Theresa, Netta, Jennie and Rosie; her husband, Frank L. Race, Jr.; son-in-law, Daniel Canzoneri; and grandson, Vincent Canzoneri.

She is survived by her daughters, Deneen (David) Hipwell, Tina (Mike) Wolski and Justynne Canzoneri; Grandchildren, Michael, Alec, Haley and Madison; sister, Pauline; and brothers, Tommy and Dominic, Jr.

She will be deeply missed, never forgotten and loved forever.

Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge, Road Hobart, IN 46342. A memorial service will follow immediately at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. www.reesfuneralhome.com


logo
Published in The Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.