Angeline S. Jaskula (nee Solorio)

EAST SIDE - Angeline S. Jaskula (nee Solorio), age 91, late of the East Side formerly of Lansing and South Chicago, passed away January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Jaskula and the late Apolinar Hernandez. Loving mother of the late Paul Hernandez, Peggy Gonzales, late Michael Hernandez, Angie (Cole) Loftus, and Maria (James) Wallace. Cherished grandmother of Gina (Oscar), Jessica, (Gerardo), Daniel (Jin), Jason, Richard (Jessica), and James (Megan). Dearest great grandmother of many. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime companion of Joe Cardenas. Angeline is preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters.

Visitation Wednesday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.