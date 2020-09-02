Angelique "Angie" Flores (nee Gonzalez)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Angelique "Angie" Flores (nee Gonzalez), age 63 of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Josue Flores; one daughter, Crystal (Galvan) Vasquez; four grandchildren: Sebastian, Reno, Armani and Sapphire; brother, Raymond, Jr. (Lupita) Gonzalez. Preceded in death by her parents, Edelmiro and Estella Gonzalez; granddaughter, Sierra Maria Elena Vasquez.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Angie loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

