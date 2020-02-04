Anita L. Madsen (nee Palmberg)

CROWN POINT, IN - Anita L. Madsen, (nee Palmberg), age 76, late of Crown Point, IN and formerly of the East Side passed away on February 1, 2020. Loving mother of Dennis (Jayne) Madsen and DeAnn Madsen. Devoted grandmother of Kyle Madsen and Kailynn (Fiance Alex Freeland) Madsen. Cherished fur-grandmother of Puss, Midnight and Miracle. "Adopted" Grandmother of Zachary (Lea) Kolbas, Samantha Kolbas, Suzanne Rovai, Matthew Rovai and Joseph Robinson. Dear daughter of late Claus and late Estelle Palmberg. Dearest sister of late David "Bud" (late Lois) Fuehlen and late Marilyn (late Leonard) Smietanka. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

She owned and managed her CPA practice for over 40 years and loved her clients. Long time active member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church. Anita's passion was spending countless hours with both Al-Anon and Alateen Support Groups. She was a member of Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Support Group at the Faith Church in Highland, IN. She enjoyed playing "Pinochle" and "Bridge" with friends and wore out many pairs of shoes line dancing.

Memorial visitation Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Another visitation will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 DIRECTLY at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church 9770 Keilman Street St. John, IN 46373 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Eric Schlichting, officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Al-Alon WSO 1600 Corporate Landing Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23454-5617. 219-365-3474.

www.elmwoodchapel.com