Anita Mae Jones

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Anita Mae (Phillips) Jones 86 of Indianapolis formerly Valparaiso, IN passed away October 15, 2019. Anita was born in Valparaiso on June 13, 1933 to James Harrington and Mary Elizabeth (Graham) Phillips. Anita was an elementary school teacher at Parkview Elementary School in Valparaiso and she was also an avoid volunteer for several different organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Mac Jones in 1972.

Anita is survived by her daughters; Linda (Eric) Eichholtz, and Janet (Doug) Havens; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and her sister Jeanne Funkhouser.

Funeral services will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso, IN at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with calling from Noon to 2:00 p.m. (CST). Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the .

FLANNER-BUCHANAN WASHINGTON PARK NORTH are handling arrangements.