Anita Serban (nee Ramirez)

HAMMOND, IN - Anita Serban (nee Ramirez) 56, of Hammond, IN, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born August 2, 1962, in Chicago Heights, IL. Preceded in death by her sister, Irene Ramirez, Anita is survived by her loving husband Jack Serban, and the devotions of her life, her sons, John, and Richard Serban. Also survived by her parents, Juan and Sara Ramirez and siblings Sara Kooiker and Daniel Ramirez. Loving aunt to Allen Babiarz, Joshua Babiarz, Nicholas Babiarz, and Daniel J. Ramirez.

Funeral services for Anita will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and will be private to the family. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Anita's life at her wake on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Anita will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Steger, IL.

Anita had the biggest and brightest personality and left her infectious sense of humor with everyone she met. She had a 30-year career in optometry and loved volunteering with the PTA and special education programs. Lifelong friends made during her time in PTA and volunteering include Ly Lowe, Gigi Bissias, Tracy Janiga, and Cindy Smith. Anita also volunteered with the Our Lady of Knock Special Religious Education program. Anita's favorite moments were spent at the beach with her family or enjoying a good barbeque, where she would be sure to mess up the Jello. Anita was loved by many and will dearly missed. www.schroederlauer.com