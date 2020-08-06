1/
Anival "Al" Gonzalez Sr.
Anival "Al" Gonzalez, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Anival "Al" Gonzalez, Sr., age 69 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Anival is survived by his five loving children: Wanda, Juan (Sandra), Lisa, Anival, Jr. (Nikki) Gonzalez and Tiffany (Guillermo) Briseno; 11 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; mother of children and friend, Matilda Gonzalez; 10 brothers: Richie, Davie, Arturo, Ivan, Freddie, Joe, Angel, Carmelo, Sach, Ray; five sisters: Gloria, Lucy, Rosemary, Margie and Emily; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his parents, Saturnino and Martina Gonzalez and brother, Carlos.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago with Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago with Rev. Carlos Sosa, AIC, officiating. At Rest St John-St Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance, oleskapastrickfh.com.

Al was a longtime resident of East Chicago and a retired mechanic with the City of East Chicago. He will be dearly missed by all his loving family and friends.



Published in The Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
AUG
8
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Funeral services provided by
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-0938
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Acquaintance
