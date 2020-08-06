Anival "Al" Gonzalez, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Anival "Al" Gonzalez, Sr., age 69 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Anival is survived by his five loving children: Wanda, Juan (Sandra), Lisa, Anival, Jr. (Nikki) Gonzalez and Tiffany (Guillermo) Briseno; 11 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; mother of children and friend, Matilda Gonzalez; 10 brothers: Richie, Davie, Arturo, Ivan, Freddie, Joe, Angel, Carmelo, Sach, Ray; five sisters: Gloria, Lucy, Rosemary, Margie and Emily; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his parents, Saturnino and Martina Gonzalez and brother, Carlos.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago with Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago with Rev. Carlos Sosa, AIC, officiating. At Rest St John-St Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance, oleskapastrickfh.com.

Al was a longtime resident of East Chicago and a retired mechanic with the City of East Chicago. He will be dearly missed by all his loving family and friends.