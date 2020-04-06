Ann Coburn

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, Sister, Mother, and Grandmother, Ann Coburn. Ann was best known as Teechie to her immediate family and Memaw to her granddaughter, Emily. We know she has joined her son Keith, at heavens gate and they are enjoying happy hour together!

She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter; Dawn Broksch (Michael); and granddaughter, Emily Broksch; stepchildren: Kenneth Coburn and son Stephen Coburn, Nicole Kane (Shawn) and their daughters Jade and Jazmyn, Cher Holland (Michael) and their son James; sister, Karen Paniaguas, and her children Robert (Debbie) Paniaguas , Katie Paniaguas (Chris), Kim (Ron) O'Brien; brother, William Carr and Carol Holliman, and his children Colleen (William) Brown and Kerry Ann (Kevin) Connor. Great nieces and nephews include: Ryan Paniaguas, Corey OBrien, Mackenzie and Meredith Brown, Chase, Quinn and Declan Connor.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held in July 2020. We love you Memaw!