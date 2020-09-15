1/1
Ann (Knopic) Fedorchak
Ann Fedorchak (nee Knopic)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ann Fedorchak (nee Knopic), age 98, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Carol (John) Yurechko; grandchildren: Heidi DeYoung, Jason Yurechko, Brian DeYoung, Tracey Yurechko, Jennifer Gard and Sarah Rowe; five great-grandchildren; special family friends Sherri Hernandez and Kathy Mikulich; and furry friend, Sierra.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; and daughter, Shirley DeYoung.

Ann was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church and their Over 55 Club. She was also a member of The First Catholic Slovak Association.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass of christian burial at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Peter Muha officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

Visit Ann's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.




Published in The Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
