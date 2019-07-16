Ann Guiden

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ANN GUIDEN ON HER 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN In the rising of the sun and in its going down, we remember them; in the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter, we remember them; in the opening of buds and in the warmth of summer, we remember them; in the rustling of leaves and the beauty of autumn, we remember them; in the beginning of the year and when it ends, we remember them; when we are weary and in need of strength, we remember them; when we are lost and sick at heart, we remember them; when we have joys we yearn to share, we remember them; so long as we live, they too shall live, for they are now a part of us as we remember them. Love, Mike, Tom and Marybeth