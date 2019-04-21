Ann J. Viedenkamp (nee Chermak)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ann J. Viedenkamp, (nee Chermak), age 91 of Schererville, formerly of Gary, passed away April 14, 2019. Ann graduated from Horace Mann High School, class of 1945. She worked as a first and second grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Ann is survived by her son, Mark (Linda); three grandchildren; brothers: Bill (Janet), George (Beverly), and Ray (Nancy) Chermak; eight nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be held Monday April 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com