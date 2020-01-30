Ann Kozaitis

Ann Kozaitis

CROWN POINT, IN - Ann Kozaitis, age 80 of Crown Point, passed away January 27, 2020. She was a bus driver for Crown Point schools for 29 years. Besides driving the bus, Ann loved dancing and making pet rocks. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Samuel. Ann is survived by her children April (Rich) Kitchen, Sam Jr. (Michelle) Kozaitis; grandchildren Joshua (Amanda) Kitchen, Kara Kozaitis, Kayla (Michelle) Stilwell, Hailey and Jack Kozaitis.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Jan. 30, 2020
