1/1
Ann "Janica" Listar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann "Janica" Listar

GRIFFITH, IN - Ann "Janica" Listar age 81 of Griffith passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Paul) Jacobs. She was the most loving Baka to Melissa, Katelyn, Amanda; and great-grandson, Tony. Sister to Mary, cousin Dragica (Pero) Cavlovic, best friend (and "sister") of 50 years Katica (Steve) Kirincic, nephew and nieces; close family and friends: Radman, Kozar, Mikesic, the Jakov family who she loved spending holidays with. Many close family and friends in Croatia, Canada, Kansas, Australia, and Germany.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Ivan and Caroline Srakovcic; husband, Karl; brothers: George and Marion; sister, Charlene; and infant daughter, Zlatica "Goldie".

Funeral services will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, face masks are required and practice safe social distancing.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith. Prayer service at 1:30 PM.

Ann immigrated from Croatia in 1966 and started a life in East Chicago before moving to Griffith. Ann was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith and the Croatian Lodge in Merrillville. Ann retired from Carl Budding and was a former employee of St. Catherine's Hospital.

Ann loved baking and cooking for her family, friends, and the Croatian Lodge. She enjoyed gardening vegetables and having a beautiful flower bed. She treasured having sleep overs with her granddaughters over the years and making Palacinka together. No one was ever allowed to leave her house hungry. She adored her great grandson Tony. She was the most loving, kind, and selfless soul that was always willing to help others.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Pace Center in Dyer, the staff of Spring Mill Health Center, Hospice of Calumet, and to the most loving and compassionate caregiver Paula Nebel.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Prayer Service
01:30 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved