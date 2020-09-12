Ann "Janica" Listar

GRIFFITH, IN - Ann "Janica" Listar age 81 of Griffith passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Paul) Jacobs. She was the most loving Baka to Melissa, Katelyn, Amanda; and great-grandson, Tony. Sister to Mary, cousin Dragica (Pero) Cavlovic, best friend (and "sister") of 50 years Katica (Steve) Kirincic, nephew and nieces; close family and friends: Radman, Kozar, Mikesic, the Jakov family who she loved spending holidays with. Many close family and friends in Croatia, Canada, Kansas, Australia, and Germany.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Ivan and Caroline Srakovcic; husband, Karl; brothers: George and Marion; sister, Charlene; and infant daughter, Zlatica "Goldie".

Funeral services will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, face masks are required and practice safe social distancing.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith. Prayer service at 1:30 PM.

Ann immigrated from Croatia in 1966 and started a life in East Chicago before moving to Griffith. Ann was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith and the Croatian Lodge in Merrillville. Ann retired from Carl Budding and was a former employee of St. Catherine's Hospital.

Ann loved baking and cooking for her family, friends, and the Croatian Lodge. She enjoyed gardening vegetables and having a beautiful flower bed. She treasured having sleep overs with her granddaughters over the years and making Palacinka together. No one was ever allowed to leave her house hungry. She adored her great grandson Tony. She was the most loving, kind, and selfless soul that was always willing to help others.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Pace Center in Dyer, the staff of Spring Mill Health Center, Hospice of Calumet, and to the most loving and compassionate caregiver Paula Nebel.

