Ann M. (David) Frank

Service Information
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN
46307
(121)-966-34302
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Ann M. Frank (nee David)

CROWN POINT, IN - Ann M. Frank (nee David), age 88 of Crown Point; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

She is survived by four children: Cheri (Jacob) Triezenberg, Robert Frank, David (Lisa) Frank, and Richard (Janie) Frank; nine grandchildren: Jacob (Amy) Triezenberg, Karrie (Jacob) Mellas, Megan Triezenberg, Nicole (Nate Bellar) Frank, David (Taylor McDonald) Frank, Joseph (Amanda) Frank, Erin Frank, Ellyn (Mike) Finke, and Coop (Jane Myers) Frank; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Brooks; brother, Michael (Wanda) David. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Frank, ten brothers and sisters.

Ann was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Winfield. She was a retired cook from Merrillville High School cafeteria. Ann was a Tolleston High School graduate.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Rev. Cory Wielert officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Feb. 26, 2020
