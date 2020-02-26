Ann M. Frank (nee David)

CROWN POINT, IN - Ann M. Frank (nee David), age 88 of Crown Point; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

She is survived by four children: Cheri (Jacob) Triezenberg, Robert Frank, David (Lisa) Frank, and Richard (Janie) Frank; nine grandchildren: Jacob (Amy) Triezenberg, Karrie (Jacob) Mellas, Megan Triezenberg, Nicole (Nate Bellar) Frank, David (Taylor McDonald) Frank, Joseph (Amanda) Frank, Erin Frank, Ellyn (Mike) Finke, and Coop (Jane Myers) Frank; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Brooks; brother, Michael (Wanda) David. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Frank, ten brothers and sisters.

Ann was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Winfield. She was a retired cook from Merrillville High School cafeteria. Ann was a Tolleston High School graduate.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Rev. Cory Wielert officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

