Ann M. Klochan (nee Saksa)

WHITING, IN - Ann M. Klochan (nee Saksa) 92 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Klochan, Sr., who passed away October 15, 1999; loving mother of John A., Jr. (Virginia), David (Stacey), James (Marina), Mary Lynn (fiancee, David Prucy) Ubik, Sandra (Mark) Parmenter and late infant daughter, Pamela; cherished grandmother of Shelley (Daniel) Porter, Katrina (Ryan) Bobos, Ashley Ubik, Andrew Parmenter, Brittany (fiancee, Jake Miller) Parmenter and Bryan (Corinne) McCormick; adoring great grandma of Addlyn Bobos; dearest sister of Paul Saksa and the late Mildred Idukovich, Mary Slifko, Mike "Red", Frank, John and Joseph Saksa; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.; the St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Friday at 4:30p.m.

Ann Klochan was born on July 12, 1927 to Michael and Barbara (Rekney) Saksa in the Indiana Harbor section of East Chicago and was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1945. A longtime resident of Whiting, Ann was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the St. John Rosary Society (with whom she was also a dedicated sacristan, promoter and past president), the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union and had been active with the Bishop Noll Alumni Mother's Club. Devoted to her family, Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

