1/
Ann M. Kosarko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann M. Kosarko (nee Lisek)

HAMMOND, IN - Ann M. Kosarko (nee Lisek), age 84, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Kurt Kosarko, Geri Kosarko, and Diane Kosarko; two grandchildren, Jacob "Jake" Kosarko, and Katie Rose Kosarko; step granddaughter, Jillian Langer; former daughter in law, Robin Kosarko; two sisters, Teri (Dan) Kalinowski, and Chris (Hank) Trzupek; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Barth P. Kosarko; and parents, Peter and Chestine Lisek.

Funeral services Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (There will be a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, masks and social distancing will be required the day of visitation and the morning of the funeral).

Mrs. Kosarko was a Hammond resident for the past 57 years. She loved cooking, reading, baking, walking, and all in all was a wonderful homemaker. Ann never forgot a family member's birthday, with her baking a cake, sending a card, and also a lamb cake at Easter for everyone.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to Humane Indiana, (formerly the Humane Society of the Calumet Area), would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 14, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Grenchik
July 14, 2020
She was THE BEST best friend ever. Love always.
B. Gonnella
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Ann's family. She will forever be remembered in our hearts as more like family than a friend. Her lamb cakes and birthday cards were the stuff of legends and filled with love.
The Cunninghams
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved