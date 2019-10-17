Ann Marie Dulla (nee Falatic)

HEBRON, IN - Ann Marie Dulla (nee Falatic), age 70 of Hebron, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Survived by three children: Donald (Mary) Dulla, Jason Dulla, Denise Dulla; six grandchildren: Destiny, Seth, Analina, and Nevaeh Dulla, Marina Klien, and Lisa Farmer; sister, Kathy (Mike) Prather; brother, Reno (Janice) Burg; and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Donald "Don" Dulla; parents, Andrew and Helen Falatic.

Ann Marie was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and a graduate of Holy Angels Nursing School. She was a retired registered nurse from St. Mary Medical Center with over 20 years of service. Ann loved going to Four Winds Casino and playing the penny slots.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.

