Ann Marie Kaminsky (nee Jancosek)

WHITING - Ann Marie Kaminsky (nee Jancosek) of Whiting, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Whiting-Hammond Care Center. She is survived by her beloved children, daughter Rochelle Marie (Merle Wolf) Kmetz and devoted son, Richard Kenneth "Butch" Kaminsky; dearest sister of Mary Jane (Art) Lukas, Judy (Richard) Kauchak, Francis "Moe" (Pat) Jancosek; dear sister-in-law of David Burosh and Donald (Louise) Kaminsky; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and John Jancosek, her beloved husband of 64 years, retired Hammond Police Lieutenant, Richard Gene Kaminsky. Loving brothers, John Jancosek, Paul (Annie)Jancosek; loving sisters, Margaret (Martin) Gabor, Helena (Steve) Zabrecky and Bernadette Burosh.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00am to time of services.

Ann Marie was born on December 28, 1926 to John and Helen Jancosek. A lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and graduate of Whiting High School, Ann Marie went on to graduate from St. Vincent's Nursing School in South Chicago, IL and worked as Dr. Talman's nurse in that area for many years. She left nursing to pursue a teaching career, obtaining her Masters of Education degree from St. Joseph's College, in East Chicago, IN. Upon graduation she taught in the Hammond area at schools including, Spohn and Franklin Schools. Her teaching career spanned several decades during which time she received, "Teacher of the Year" recognitions. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR.81, and served as the President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #51.

Ann Marie had many community interests; leading Girl Scout Troop 144 and Boy Scout Troop 380 where she enjoyed the craft bazaars, cookie sales and camping adventures. She was blessed with superb baking skills and offered catering of Slovak and Ukraine delicacies which everyone loved. She enjoyed long walks and special times with her cherished dogs, Snoopy, Casper, Natasha and Marbles and spending long weekends at our lake house where she felt most at peace surrounded by family and friends. She loved bird watching, creating illustrations for children's books and holiday entertaining. Devoted to her family, Ann Marie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Calumet Area Humane Society, so that all animals big and small can benefit from her love. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400 .