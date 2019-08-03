Anne Marie Labs

SCOTTVILLE, MI - Anne Marie Labs, Age 88 of Scottville, MI, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2019 at Spectrum Health in Ludington, MI.

She was born on September 17, 1930 in Gary, IN to her loving parents Emidio and Josephine (Campitelli) Morigi. On December 15, 1951 she married Herman A. Labs at Holy Rosary Church in Gary, IN; he still survives.

In 1949 she graduated from Gary Edison High School, in Gary, IN. She soon went on to marry Herman Labs and they started their life moving from location to location as Herman fulfilled his time in the United States Air Force. Mrs. Labs kept a very busy life style. She worked for many years in the retail industry as a Department Head manager. Her time away from work was spent up in Michigan. Playing card games and making memories with her grandchildren always put a smile on her face. Anne was a true giver of herself and would show compassion to everyone who came to know her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Herman Labs; children, two daughters, JoAnne (Alan) Ross; Jackie (Rick) Sessum; son, John Labs and his significant other, Sherry; 13 grandchildren, Amanda, Andrea, Benjamin, Angie, Amy, Hannah, Rikki, Jake, Nicole, Jonni, Danielle, Shane, Cassandra; 24 great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Ray Labs; two daughters-in-lawn; Misty Labs and Kathy Labs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Emidio and Josephine Morigi; son, Dave Labs; granddaughter, Sarah Rose; siblings, Gloria Pavel, Dorothy Morigi, Dan Morigi and Sam Morigi.

Friends and family may call upon Chapel Lawn Funeral home from 3:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Her funeral service and celebration will take place at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in her name be directed to a because Anne Marie gave to so many throughout her life.

CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Labs