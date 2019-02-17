Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie P. Koppitz.

Ann Marie P. Koppitz (nee Romano)

MERRILLVILLE, IN / FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Ann Marie P. Koppitz age 88 of Merrillville, Indiana, formerly of Lansing, Illinois passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. She is the loving mother of Michelle Marie (Edward J. Lencioni) Koppitz. Ann Marie is a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, fond godmother of Chris Sebenste and Linda Broomhead. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other members of her extended family. Ann Marie was a cherished and loved resident of Spring Mill Health Campus. Ann Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Milton "Uncle Milty" of 29 years, loving parents Charles "Chuck" and Marie Romano and daughter Charlene Marie.

Funeral services for Ann Marie will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 12 Noon, at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Over the years, Ann Marie worked at Borden Dairy in Hammond, Indiana, Ford Motor Company and Chicago Financial. Ann Marie was also Owner and Proprietor of Dog-N-Suds Drive In located in Schererville, Indiana. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations maybe made to Humane Indiana(formerly the Humane Society of the Calumet Area).

