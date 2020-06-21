Ann Obermiller

WHITING/CROWN POINT - Ann Obermiller (nee Odlivak), 93, formerly of Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Majestic Care, Crown Point, IN. She is preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable William J. Obermiller, and her brothers, Joseph Odlivak and Albert Odlivak. She is survived by her two daughters, Alice Obermiller of Munster and Sara (Armen) Gallucci of East Amherst, NY; her beloved grandsons, William and John Gallucci; her sister Nancy (John) Bonsall of Napa, CA; sister-in-law Beverly (Joseph) Odlivak formerly of Highland; loving nieces and nephews, and close friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30am the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Portage; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (with a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, masks and social distancing required, temperatures will be taken.). Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Ann Obermiller was born in Whiting, IN on August 9, 1926 to Susan (Duffala) and Joseph Odlivak. A member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, she graduated from Whiting High School in 1943, and completed her undergraduate degree in nursing from the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo, OH. Annie, as she was best known, specialized in obstetrics and pediatric nursing. Upon graduation, Ann ventured to Chicago to work as a pediatric and obstetrics nurse at Wesley Memorial Hospital (now Northwestern Memorial Hospital). She also did private-duty nursing throughout the city of Chicago. She spent several summers working as a camp nurse at Camp Agawak in Minocqua, WI. Ann spent five and half years working as a Courier Nurse on the Sante Fe Railroad where her duties included medical care of passengers traveling between Chicago and the Southwest and Southern California, as well as public relations. In addition, Ann worked and taught nursing classes at St. Margaret Hospital School of Nursing in Hammond, where she met her beloved "Bill", and also worked at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. Her final stint in nursing was as an industrial nurse at the Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting. Upon leaving nursing, Ann spent 21 years as the Court Clerk for the Whiting City Court, which allowed her to connect with and serve the community of Whiting that she loved. While an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in Whiting, Ann was a member of Sacred Heart's adult choir for many years. She loved attending daily mass and weekly Bible Study classes, and was an active member in the Rosary Society. Ann is most remembered for her kindness, wonderful laugh, and cheerful nature. The family wishes to share a very heartfelt thank you to the nurses, aids, and staff of St. Anthony Majestic Care of Crown Point, who gave her wonderful care and attention for the last three and a half years. We are forever grateful for your love and kindness towards her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anthony Majestic Care of Crown Point, IN (ATTN: Pastoral Care), or the Carmelite Home for Girls, East Chicago, IN, would be appreciated (219) 659-4400.