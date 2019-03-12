Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Pekarsky.

Ann Pekarsky

MUNSTER, IN - Ann Pekarsky, age 82, beloved daughter of Morris C. and C. Rebecca Pekarsky, passed away March 9, 2019. She is survived by her beloved sister, Judith E. (nee Pekarsky), Goodman and brother-in-law Gary M. Goodman.

Funeral services will be held at Beth El Cemetery in Portage, IN at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 12. Donations in Ann's name should be made to Hadassah Medical Center, Kiryat Hadassah, POB 12000, Jerusalem 91120, Israel or Congregation Beth Israel, 535 Progress Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.burnskish.com