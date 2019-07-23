Ann Podlecki (nee Chura)

LANSING, IL - Ann Podlecki (nee Chura), age 91, late of Lansing, formerly of Burnside. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Podlecki; devoted mother of David (Irene) Podlecki and Karen (Stanley) Jakubczak; proud grandmother of Diana and Lisa Podlecki, and Daniel and Carolyn Jakubczak; dear sister of Olga Lake,Virginia (George) Indendi, the late Mary (late Frank) Malis, Nicholas (late Evelyn) Chura and Helen (late Steve) Gulick; kind aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Ann Podlecki was the epitome of strength. She was a staunch and unwavering mother, grandmother, and wife, who would do anything to make sure those she loved were taken care of. Her determination and discipline were obvious in everything she did. From gardening, to cooking, to keeping her home, her attention to detail was unrivaled and her commitment to "getting the job done right" was a skill she made sure to impart to her beloved grandchildren. To her friends and family, Ann was known as a skilled fisherwoman (calling "here fishy, fishy, fishy"), a Scrabble champion (always getting the the triple word score to other players dismay), an iron will and an incredible chef (just ask her nephew about liver). The love of her life was her husband, Walter. Married for 69 years before his passing, her family is finding comfort in the idea that they are now together again...exactly as they should be and exactly as they always were.

Lying-in-state Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 8410 131st St., Palos Park, IL. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations directed to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Palos Park, IL. Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE), 708-841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.