Mary Ann Senf

GARY, IN - Ann Senf (Wilacky) age 84, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Irene Wilacky; husbands: Billie Ray Parnell and Edward Senf; siblings: Leo (Betty Jean) Wilacky , Delores Wilacky, Elizabeth (Mike) Kunas, Antoinette (Joseph) Kwitko and son-in-law, Paul Reder.

Survived by her four children: Ivey Parnell, William M. (Laura) Parnell, Ed (Amy) Senf, Patricia Reder; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews and special friend Florence.

Mary Ann's enjoyments in life included fishing, trips to Las Vegas, gardening, shopping, shopping, shopping and going to the beauty salon every Saturday morning. She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament and then St. Stephen the Martyr. She was always impeccably dressed and her hair perfectly coiffed, but more important were her "eyebrows" and "purple glasses". She retired from Methodist Hospital as a physical therapist.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN). Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, August 19, 2019 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:00 p.m. for information please call 219-980-1141. www.mycalumetpark.com