Ann Sue (Waldron) Rich (nee Levenda)

HOBART, IN - Ann Sue (Waldron) Rich (nee Levenda) of Hobart, age 70, left this world on June 1, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1950.

Ann Sue is survived by her husband of 25 years Freddie Rich and her children Ann Marie (Michael Simmons) Waldron of Indianapolis, Stacy (Jon) Vasilak of Griffith, Chrissy (Don) Duncan of Westville and Larry Rich of Hampton, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her pride and joy her grandchildren, Katherine (Tim Moriarty) Piscione, Jonathon Vasilak, Emily Vasilak and Margo Duncan; siblings Mary Margaret (Joe) Szymanski, Michaeleen (Rick) Orelup, and John Levenda; her mother-in-law, Shirley Rich; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Levenda, her father-in-law Fred Rich, her brother-in-law, Bart Rich; her granddaughter Michelle Duncan, and many other aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

Ann Sue did not want people to cry for her. Rather she wanted people to celebrate her, tell stories about her and remember her fondly. In her honor, sit back, tell some stories, relax and raise a glass to her memory. In fact, she told her family that she expected them to celebrate her and her birthday each and every year. So each year on her birthday, remember her and celebrate those memories. Smile through the tears and know she is always with you and in your heart.

There will be a private funeral for family at REES FUNERAL HOME in Hobart to say goodbye. In light of the current situation, because she had so many friends and family far and wide, they will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe for all of her family and friends to gather, raise a glass, and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to Mooseheart through Moose Charities or Dunes Hospice Foundation, Inc. in her memory. www.reesfuneralhomes.com