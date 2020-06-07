Ann Sue (Levenda) Rich
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann Sue (Waldron) Rich (nee Levenda)

HOBART, IN - Ann Sue (Waldron) Rich (nee Levenda) of Hobart, age 70, left this world on June 1, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1950.

Ann Sue is survived by her husband of 25 years Freddie Rich and her children Ann Marie (Michael Simmons) Waldron of Indianapolis, Stacy (Jon) Vasilak of Griffith, Chrissy (Don) Duncan of Westville and Larry Rich of Hampton, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her pride and joy her grandchildren, Katherine (Tim Moriarty) Piscione, Jonathon Vasilak, Emily Vasilak and Margo Duncan; siblings Mary Margaret (Joe) Szymanski, Michaeleen (Rick) Orelup, and John Levenda; her mother-in-law, Shirley Rich; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Levenda, her father-in-law Fred Rich, her brother-in-law, Bart Rich; her granddaughter Michelle Duncan, and many other aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

Ann Sue did not want people to cry for her. Rather she wanted people to celebrate her, tell stories about her and remember her fondly. In her honor, sit back, tell some stories, relax and raise a glass to her memory. In fact, she told her family that she expected them to celebrate her and her birthday each and every year. So each year on her birthday, remember her and celebrate those memories. Smile through the tears and know she is always with you and in your heart.

There will be a private funeral for family at REES FUNERAL HOME in Hobart to say goodbye. In light of the current situation, because she had so many friends and family far and wide, they will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe for all of her family and friends to gather, raise a glass, and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to Mooseheart through Moose Charities or Dunes Hospice Foundation, Inc. in her memory. www.reesfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
June 4, 2020
Although I didn't know her personally and just reading about I know she was very much loved and will be missed. Prayers fir her fanily and friends.
Esther Gomez(Delgado)
June 3, 2020
We will miss you terribly but will remember you with kind thoughts and laughs. I might just raise a glass the next time we are at Hobart
Larry & Judi Gray
Friend
June 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to Sue's family. She will be missed by many but never forgotten.
Edwina Williamson
Friend
June 3, 2020
My deepest & heartfelt condolences to Sue's family. She was a beautiful soul & hands down one of the silliest ladies I've ever met. Heaven gained one heck of an angel. Dave & I will miss her so much! Rest peaceful sweet lady!
Jodie Meeks
Friend
June 2, 2020
Always in my heart. Fly high now your pain free. You and mom can have a beer up there now and catch up. Memories forever love and miss you already Yvonne & Joe
Yvonne Sabocik
Friend
June 2, 2020
Fly high Sue!
Ray and Mary Lee Mitchell
June 2, 2020
We send our thoughts and Prayers for Sue's Family and Friends from Greencastle, IN Moose Lodge #1592 and Women of the Moose Chapter #138. Fly High with the Angels. R.I.P. Sue
Greencastle Moose Lodge and Women of the Moose
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
She was a very special lady. She always helped me when I asked her about anything. My prayers to the family. May she R.I.P.
Sara Schiffbauer
Coworker
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Rubens
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
You will be missed!!! We love you. You showed us all what it meant to be a Moose member. You helped me so much. Thank you.
Desi Shane
Friend
June 2, 2020
I will miss you my friend. You were such an inspiration to me and I will never forget you . RIP my Sue, soar with the Angels in heaven. I love you forever.
Isabel Escobedo
Friend
June 2, 2020
Doris and Smokey Stowers
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Doris and Smokey Stowers
Coworker
June 2, 2020
God Bless you.
Doris and Smokey Stowers
Coworker
June 2, 2020
I wish I can be there to celebrate mom with you. Just know Im with you, praying for you and your family and will miss mom! Love you guys.,
Tricia Neely (Fisk)
Friend
June 2, 2020
Thank you Sue, for all you did, for who you are and what you mean to so many of us. Love you Sue. God Bless you.
Doris & Smokey Stowers
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved