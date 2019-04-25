Ann Sue Vanderbilt

GRIFFITH, IN - Ann Sue Vanderbilt, age 90 of Griffith, formerly of Lansing, was called home to Heaven by our Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Ann was born in the Friesland Province of The Netherlands in 1928 and her family immigrated to the US when Ann was nine months old. She is survived by her sons: Dale (Darlene), James (Phyllis), Allan (Nancy), and Michael (Therese) Vanderbilt; "adopted" daughter: Nannette (Reggie) Stedman; 24 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers: Ted (Virginia) Gaastra and Phillip (Kaye) Gaastra; sister-in-law: Anna Mae Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Nelson Vanderbilt; parents: David and Sadie Gaastra; brothers: Otto and Jack Gaastra; and great grandson: Clay Vanderbilt.

Friends are invited to visit with Ann's family on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL. There will be a one hour visitation from 9:00-10:00 AM prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CRWRC (World Renew), Uganda Orphanage, and Providence Hospice.

Ann was a member of Bethel CRC. She volunteered for CRWRC Relief and Highland Bibles for Missions Thrift Store. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. To God be the glory. www.schroederlauer.com