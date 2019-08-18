Ann Uremovich

CROWN POINT, IN - Ann Uremovich passed away August 1, 2019 at Crown Point Christian Village at age 94. Ann was born in Croatia. She emigrated to the United States as an infant and spent her childhood in the Glen Park section of Gary. She met Robert Uremovich, the love of her life, at the Croatian Picnic grounds. They married in 1941 and started a family. A big family. In addition to raising that big family, Ann helped her husband Bob in the small grocery store they opened in downtown Hobart. That store eventually grew into Hobart Meats, which is still a family business serving Northwest Indiana. When her youngest child was in high school, Ann traded her store apron for more fashionable attire and joined the sales force at Rosalee's department store in Southlake Mall. Ann's impressive sense of style earned her loyal customers and many friends during the time she worked there.

Ann was an amazing woman who loved spending time with family, playing games (especially Boogazini and video poker), and socializing with friends. She was an excellent cook who hosted large family gatherings, and even a casual visitor would not leave her house without something to eat. Her engaging personality and quick wit earned her the love and respect of all who were fortunate to know her.

Ann is survived by six of her seven children, Mary Ann (Jim) Wiggins, Pete, Katie (Bill) Zolla, Mike (Cheryl), Bob (Lu Ann), and Maggie (Gary) St. Germain; 31 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and a second great-great-grandchild due in December. Ann is also survived by two sisters, Mary Harms and Rosemary (Karl) Stefek. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob, her second son George, her dear daughter-in-law Sue, her brother Joe, and her parents. Per Ann's wishes, no public service was held.

A private family memorial will take place this fall, a time of year with special meaning to Ann.