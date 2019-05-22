Ann "Bubbie" Zucker (nee Stookal)

Ann "Bubbie" Zucker (nee Stookal), 99, born Jan 1, 1920 in Geisin, Russia to the late Gertrude and Chaim Lazer Stookal. Sister of Esther (Elwood) Peck and the late Sam and Beverly Stookal and sister in law to the late Betty and Melvin Zucker passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 18, 2019. Ann fled with her parents from Russia at the start of the Bolshevik Revolution with the goal of making their way to America. Ann grew up in Chicago, later working as a secretary and ran her late husband Dr. Edward Zucker's office. They married in 1953. Ann cared for him during his illness until his death in 1977. She was a devoted mother to her loving children Victor (Eva), Eric (Haengmi) and Amy (Tim) as well as her four grandchildren Jessica, Andrew, Melissa and Zoe and was also aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to eat as much as she loved to cook and had a big personality. She was and is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral service Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Weinstein-Piser Funeral Home, Winnetka, IL 60091.