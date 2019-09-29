Anna Baran (nee Tkach)

MUNSTER/HAMMOND Anna Baran (nee Tkach) 89 of Munster, formerly of North Hammond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her most cherished sons at her residence. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of the late Paul Baran who passed away December 5, 2017; loving mother of Daniel P. (Maureen), Mark A. (Pamela), Philip A. (Melanie), Eric A. (Wilma), Nicholas J. (Ruta), Paul M. (Sarah), Timothy P. (Diann) and her late infant daughter, Annette Marie, cherished grandma of Danielle (Jason), Matt (Rubicela), Katie (Kerry), Amanda (Will), Amy (Will), Kathleen (Kyle), Rachel, Brian, Erica, Tony, Randy, Alex, Alexander, Nicholas, Maxwell, Donovan, Benjamin, Elamie (Kyle) and Emerson; adoring great grandma of Daniela, Kaleb, Aggie, Karter, Olivia, Jack, Logan, Kinsley, Willow and Clara Lou Ann; dearest sister of John (Wilma) Tkach, Nancy (late Gerald) Tatarek, Ruth Tkach and the late Rosemary (late Edward) Domasica; many dear nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; 10:00 a.m. Liturgy at St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Andrew Summerson, officiating; interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Parastas Service at the funeral home on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Anna Baran was born on July 10, 1930 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Anna (Zofchak) Tkach and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. Proud of her faith, Anna was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1949. She enjoyed collecting antiques and was an excellent cook. Anna dedicated her life to the love and care of her beautiful family and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400