Anna Bondi (nee Uher)

WHITING - Anna Bondi (nee Uher) 94 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Munster Med-Inn. She was the beloved wife of the late Delmo Bondi who passed away April 12, 2002; loving mother of Ronald Bondi and Kathi Bondi; cherished grandmother of Hayley Briel Bondi; dearest sister-in-law of Rita (late Robert) Bondi; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Cameron and five brothers, John, Walter, Charles, William and Stanley Uher.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois; visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00am to time of services.

Anna Bondi was born on February 6, 1925 in Kingston, West Virginia to Michael and Veronica Uher. She was a resident of Whiting for over 70 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. Anna was a devoted wife and mother and instilled in her children the importance of learning. She made sure her children were well educated, she enjoyed TV documentaries, PBS and intelligent religious programs. She loved to cook, travel (most of the 50 states), shop, dining out and buying presents for her granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, memorials to either a food bank near you or to a veterans organization, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400